Big B Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek test Positive for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Big B Amitabh Bachchan (77) has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been shifted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. He is said to be asymptomatic and stable.

“This evening I have tested COVID positive.. shifted to Hospital… hospital informing authorities.. family and staff undergone tests… results awaited.. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tests!”, tweeted Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh’s Son and Actor Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for COVID-19.