Bhubaneswar Hi-Tech Hospital explosion Death Toll rises to 2

TNI Bureau: Death toll in the explosion at the Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital in Bhubaneswar mounted to two as another person succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment last night.

The deceased was identified as Sritam Sahu (23) of Chainpur village in Delang area of Puri district. He was an employee of the Hi-Tech Medical.

Days ago, a technician Dilip Samantray of Khordha had died during treatment after sustaining injuries in the blast. Her wife was reportedly had gone into depression and ended life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that during out-door AC gas filling, the container burst and several sustained injuries in the mishap.