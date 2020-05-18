English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Bhubaneswar becomes Corona Free

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: With the recovery of remaining 3 active cases in Bhubaneswar, the Capital City has now become free of Coronavirus. Similarly, Jagatsinghpur District has also become Corona Free, as all 5 active cases recovered there.

Out of 50 cases in Bhubaneswar, 48 patients recovered, while 2 died.

57 more COVID-19 recovered cases have been reported in Odisha today, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 277. They include Ganjam (40), Jagatsinghpur (5), Mayurbhanj (4), BBSR (3), Bolangir (2), Sundargarh (1), Kendrapara (1), Balasore (1).

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Ganjam: 307(Active – 216, Deceased 2)
👉 Jajpur: 137 (Active – 82)
👉 Balasore: 119 (Active – 94)
👉 Bhadrak: 74 (Active – 53)
👉 Khurda: 60 (Active – 10 -Outside Bhubaneswar, Deceased 2)
👉 Kendrapara: 30 (Active – 27)
👉 Puri: 29 (Active – 28)
👉 Sundargarh: 27 (Active – 14)
👉 Cuttack: 23 (Active – 21)
👉 Angul: 15 (Active – 15)
👉 Mayurbhanj: 11 (Active – 7)
👉 Nayagarh: 9 (Active – 9)
👉 Keonjhar: 8 (Active – 6)
👉 Bolangir: 6 (Active – 4)
👉 Boudh: 5 (Active – 5)
👉 Jagatsinghpur: 5 (Active – 0)
👉 Deogarh: 2 (Active – 1)
👉 Jharsuguda: 2 (Active – 0)
👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)
👉 Kandhamal: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Sambalpur: 1 (Active – 1)

Total Cases in Odisha – 876

👉 Active Cases – 595
👉 Recovered – 277
👉 Death – 4

