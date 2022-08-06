‘Bholenath is Life’ for Singing Sensation Abhilipsa Panda

Insight Bureau: Singing sensation from Odisha, Abhilipsa Panda had set the social media on fire with her ‘Har Har Shambhu’ song with Jitu Sharma.

‘Bholenath is Life’, she believes as she released another video during the holy month of Shravan. Abhilipsa who hails from Keonjhar, is getting tremendous response on Internet.

Abhilipsa is a Black Belt in Karate and won Gold at the national level. She can sing in 8 languages. She met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan yesterday.

“Delighted to meet the immensely talented Abhilipsa Panda today. Her popular devotional track ‘Har Har Shambhu’ has struck a chord with the masses. Wished her the best in her endeavours. May she continue to enthral the nation with her voice”, tweeted Dharmendra.