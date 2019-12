Beautiful Digital Sketches by Saswat Debadatta

TNI Bureau: Saswat Debadatta, an IT Professional from Odisha have always been passionate about Digital Art or Digital Design.

Debadatta draws digitial sketches of many eminent personalities including Former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi, former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, legendary odia singer Akshaya Mohanty and many more.

He has also received appreciation from Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for his digital sketch on the latter.

Saswat took to twitter and shared so many unique digitial sketches and stuns Twitterati so many times. He keeps sharing his art work on Twitter from time to time.