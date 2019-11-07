Basanta Kumar Kar from Odisha receives Nutrition Leadership Award 2019

TNI Bureau: Basanta Kumar Kar from Odisha’s Kendrapara was conferred with one of the World’s most prestigious, 2019 Global Nutrition Leadership Award at the UN-led Scaling up Nutrition Global Gathering (SUN GG) in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Basanta has been conferred the award for his outstanding contributions and leadership role in realizing the vision for a healthier, more improved world, especially for the vulnerable populations.

Fondly called the ‘Nutrition Man’, Basanta is the seventh person in the world to receive this coveted award.

He highlighted how India’s Poshan Abhiyaan to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers – is becoming a Mass Movement.