Bahuda Jatra celebrated by the Odia Community at Kansas

Insight Bureau: Bahuda Jatra was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by the Odia Community at the Kansas in the United States.

The chariot of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra was taken out on their traditional routes.

Thousands of Indian & American devotees were seen at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Kansas City singing and dancing to hymns praising Lord Jagannatha.

Hosted by the the entire Odia Community at Kansas, the chariot pulling ceremony was observed with much fanfare.

