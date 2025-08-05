Babita Patra Appointed Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights

TNI Bureau: The Government of Odisha has appointed Babita Patra as the Chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR).

Babita Patra, a resident of Mayur Vihar, Somnath Nagar, Berhampur, will hold the office as Chairperson for a term of three years from the date of assumption of office or until she attains the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Alongside this, the State Government has also notified the appointment of six members to the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights for a tenure of three years or until they attain the age of sixty years, whichever is earlier. The appointed members are: