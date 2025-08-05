Babita Patra Appointed Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights

TNI Bureau: The Government of Odisha has appointed Babita Patra as the Chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR).
Babita Patra, a resident of Mayur Vihar, Somnath Nagar, Berhampur, will hold the office as Chairperson for a term of three years from the date of assumption of office or until she attains the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier.
Alongside this, the State Government has also notified the appointment of six members to the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights for a tenure of three years or until they attain the age of sixty years, whichever is earlier. The appointed members are:
- Sukeshi Oram, At-Kadagadia, Champua, Keonjhar
- Kalpana Lenka, Basanti Colony, Rourkela
- Chandana Das, Badagada Brit Colony, Bhubaneswar
- Kasturi Mishra, Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar
- Manasmita Khuntia, Charampa, Bhadrak
- Sujata Nayak, Bomikhal, Bhubaneswar
Comments are closed.