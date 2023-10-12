Apex Committee holds meeting for International Convention on Millets

TNI Bureau: As Odisha is gearing up for holding an International Convention on Millets on November 9 & 10, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik yesterday said that Odisha should lead the way in developing the roadmap for millets for next decade, both nationally and internationally. Odisha should aim to become a Centre of excellence for other states and countries.

The CM called upon all to extend full support to make this convention a grand success.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha is the only state to hold such an international convention on millets. 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets.

Chairing an Apex Committee meeting attended by Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Secretary to CM (5T) and other senior officers of various departments, the CM said that this Convention will highlight millet food cultures of tribal communities of Odisha and showcase the trailblazing success stories of our Farmers, Mission Shakti Groups.

He further said that Millets have been a traditional crop for tribal farmers since times immemorial. They are climate resilient and powerhouse of nutrition. As climate change emerges as a prominent challenge of our times, this humble crop is emerging as a hope for our future, he added.

Expressing happiness over the success of Odisha Millets Mission, he said that it is very satisfying to see that, the efforts of Odisha Millets Mission are now recognized by national and international agencies as the best model for promotion of millets.

He thanked the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment for initiating the International Convention on Millets.

Mission Shakti Minister Basanti Hembram said that this convention would further improve the livelihoods for tribal people.

Chief Secretary PK Jena said that all preparations have been made to make the convention a huge success.

Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Principal Secretary Shri Arabinda Kumar Padhee made a presentation on the strategy to hold the convention.

As per the discussion, the convention of the theme is ‘Millets—Ancient Grains for Modern Challenges’. The event aims at highlighting the aspect of millets and tribal communities of Odisha. About 4000 to 5000 farmers, Women SHG members, Farmer-Producer Organisations will attend the convention.

The convention will showcase tribal culture, tribal cuisine, millet diversity, Business to Business sessions, roundtables, technical sessions, demonstrations on machineries, packaging technologies, and special sessions for farmers, international millets food festival, and art and culture.