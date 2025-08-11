TNI Bureau: Another minor girl died allegedly after an self-immolation attempt at Firingimal village under Gaisilat police station limits of Bargarh district.

The girl, who is assumed to be between 13 and 14 years, allegedly had set herself on flames and her half-burnt body was found from a football field in her maternal uncle’s village around 8 am today.

Though it is not exactly known whether the class 8 student set ablazed herself or someone else set her on fire, the villager called an ambulance and admitted her the hospital for treatment.

Later she was referred to the Burla Hospital as her condition deteriorated. A special team of doctors was formed for her treatment. But unfortunately she succumbed to her injuries.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The body has been sent for postmortem following which it will be handed over to her family members.

According to a senior police officer the family members have claimed that the minor girl killed herself by setting herself on fire. However it is not immediately known under what circumstances the girl took the drastic step.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint of the family member, police have started an investigation into the matter. They also have reportedly recovered a plastic bottle with petrol, matchbox and slippers.

This is the fourth such tragic incident occurred in the state within a month. The first case was reported at FM College in Balasore, the second case at Balanga of Puri district while Pattamundai of Kendrapara district reported the third case.