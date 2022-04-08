Ananta Narayan Jena under the Scanner
An announcement was made at around 9 PM on Thursday and demolition was carried out at 5 AM.
MLA Ananta Narayan Jena is accused of playing a key role in this vindictive act, as he failed to secure a victory for his candidate in Ward No. 33.
Hundreds of shops have been demolished; Poor people who were trying to revive their business aftermath Corona Pandemic, had to bear the brunt of shocking political vengeance.
Let’s not forget arrogance does not last long.
Local Residents & BJP Workers protest against the demolition of a Daily Market near Ganesh Mandap in Jharpada, Bhubaneswar in the wee hours today. #TNI #Insight #Odisha #OdishaNews pic.twitter.com/Qq8uhUSG5j
— The News Insight (@TNITweet) April 8, 2022
