Ananta Narayan Jena under the Scanner

An announcement was made at around 9 PM on Thursday and demolition was carried out at 5 AM.

MLA Ananta Narayan Jena is accused of playing a key role in this vindictive act, as he failed to secure a victory for his candidate in Ward No. 33.

Hundreds of shops have been demolished; Poor people who were trying to revive their business aftermath Corona Pandemic, had to bear the brunt of shocking political vengeance.

Let’s not forget arrogance does not last long.