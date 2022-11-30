AIIMS Server Down; Hackers demand Rs 200 Crores

TNI Bureau: After the hospital last week said its server may have been the target of a ransomware attack, services at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital were performed manually for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday.

“The servers have been updated with the eHospital data. Before the services may be restarted, the network is being cleaned. Due to the volume of data and the numerous servers and computers required for hospital services, the process is taking some time. The hospital issued a statement saying that all operations, including in-patient, out-patient, laboratory services, etc., are still conducted manually.

The AIIMS spokesperson, however, would not confirm or deny media reports that the hackers had allegedly demanded that the hospital pay them an estimated 200 crore rupees in cryptocurrencies.

An investigation is ongoing, according to a senior officer at the Delhi Police Cyber Cell, and in addition to checking the database, they are also looking at the AIIMS website. He promised to take action to maintain cybersecurity. However, given the amount of data on the website, it was a time-consuming process.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) team at AIIMS reported last Wednesday that the institute’s servers were down and that a ransomware attack might be to blame.

A first information report under Section 385 of the Indian Penal Code (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and Section 66/66F of the IT Act pertaining to computer-related offences had been filed with the IFSO against unidentified persons, according to Prashant Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO), on Thursday.

On the first day of the attack, there were lengthy lines at the hospital because the server had been down since the morning. Doctors and nurses said that although things improved, people still had to wait longer in lines.

A hospital employee who works as a doctor claimed that while there was a lot of turmoil and uncertainty on the first day of the attack, things are now much better. The doctor said that whereas earlier appointments could be made online, doing so now required human labour. The physician stated, “We are working extra hard to make sure that patients are not having much difficulty.”