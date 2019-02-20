Afternoon News Headlines (February 20, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Dear Readers! Here are the Afternoon News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

— A Class 10 student kidnapped and raped in Ramagiri police station area of Gajapati district today.

— State government directs college authorities not to allow lecturers to take leave during Plus Two Exam 2019 in Odisha.

— Yogi Adityanath addresses BJP’s booth level workers of 5 Lok Sabha constituencies – Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Balangir & Nabarangpur in Karyakarta Samabesh at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi dist.

— Bomikhal Flyover in Bhubaneswar to open for public today.

— Odisha Crime Branch to probe seizure of Rs 10.90 crore from car in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district which was on its way to Agra from Cuttack.

— Odisha CM inaugurates a slew of projects and lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs 271 Cr in Puri district.

— Constitution Bench to hear Ayodhya land dispute on February 26, 2019. The Bench to be headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

— Curfew relaxation extended till 3:00 pm today in Jammu; Internet services have been restored at 2G Speed.

— India and Saudi Arabia issue a joint statement in New Delhi.

— Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman assures India of cooperation in tackling terror.

— Supreme Court asks Anil Ambani to pay Rs 453 cr to Ericsson India within 4 weeks or face 3 months jail.

— FM Arun Jaitley chairs the 33rd GST council meeting through video conferencing.

— Harsh Vardhan Shringla, ambassador of India to the USA, meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi.

— Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at locations of Ravi Parthasarathy, former chairman of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) in Mumbai.

— Russia will support India in UN security council to declare Masood Azhar as global terrorist.

— There are chances that the India-Pakistan World Cup clash will be discussed on the sidelines of ICC meeting to be held in Dubai from 27th February: ICC sources.