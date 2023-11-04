80 dead, 140 injured in Nepal after 6.4 magnitude Earthquake

TNI Bureau: At least 80 people died while 140 others were injured in Nepal after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal late on Friday night.

According to officials at the National Earthquake Measurement Centre, the epicentre of the quake was at the Lamidanda area in Jajarkot district, which is about 500 kilometres west of Kathmandu.

All three security agencies in the country have been engaged for the immediate rescue and relief work, informed the office of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Reports of injuries and damage to property are coming from other districts too, including Dailekh, Salyan, and Rolpa districts, said the home ministry adding that the injured people are being treated at Jajarkot District Hospital.