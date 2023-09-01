7 Odisha Products get GI Tag

Bhubaneshwar-TNI Bureau: In a recent development, the Geographical Indications authority, operating under the jurisdiction of the Government of India, has officially granted Geographical Indication (GI) tags to seven distinct products, marking a significant recognition of their unique regional identities and qualities. Among the products receiving these prestigious GI tags is the renowned Nayagarh Kanteimundi Brinjal, alongside several others of cultural and economic importance.
The comprehensive list of products that have earned the coveted GI tags is as follows:
- Kanteimundi Brinjal (Nayagarh): This particular variety of brinjal, cultivated in Nayagarh, has garnered acclaim for its distinct flavor profile and culinary significance, now acknowledged through the GI tag.
- Magaji Laddu (Dhenkanal): Dhenkanal’s Magaji Laddu, a cherished sweet delicacy, has secured its place among the GI-tagged products, highlighting its traditional preparation methods and regional significance.
- Khajuri Guda (Gajapati & Rayagada): The GI tag has been extended to Khajuri Guda, a local product from the regions of Gajapati and Rayagada, emphasizing its unique qualities and regional heritage.
- Kapadaganda – Embroidery Shawl of Dongria Kondh (Rayagada & Kalahandi): The intricate Kapadaganda shawls crafted by the Dongria Kondh community in Rayagada and Kalahandi have received recognition through a GI tag, showcasing the rich craftsmanship and cultural importance of these textiles.
- Kalajeera Rice (Koraput): Koraput’s Kalajeera Rice, celebrated for its distinct aroma and culinary value, is now officially acknowledged with a GI tag.
- Similipal Kai Chutney (Mayurbhanj): Similipal Kai Chutney, a prized delicacy from Mayurbhanj, now boasts a GI tag for its exceptional flavor and unique preparation. Made with Weaver ants, it’s a beloved regional specialty, especially among Mayurbhanj’s tribal communities. To craft it, we gather ant nests from trees, soak them to separate ants from leaves and debris.
- Idital – Painting of Lanjia Saura (Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput): The traditional art form of Idital, practiced by the Lanjia Saura communities in Rayagada, Gajapati, and Koraput, has been granted a GI tag, recognizing its cultural significance and artistic value.
