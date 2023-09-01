7 Odisha Products get GI Tag

Bhubaneshwar-TNI Bureau: In a recent development, the Geographical Indications authority, operating under the jurisdiction of the Government of India, has officially granted Geographical Indication (GI) tags to seven distinct products, marking a significant recognition of their unique regional identities and qualities. Among the products receiving these prestigious GI tags is the renowned Nayagarh Kanteimundi Brinjal, alongside several others of cultural and economic importance.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The comprehensive list of products that have earned the coveted GI tags is as follows: