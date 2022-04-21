6,4,2,4 – Dhoni wins it for CSK

Insight Bureau: The Chennai Super Kings needed 17 runs in the final over. They lost a wicket on the first ball. A single scored on the second. But, Dhoni got the strike. And, the rest is history.

Dhoni, the greatest finisher of limited overs cricket, hit 6,4,2,4 (16 runs) to ensure a win for his team in a thrilling encounter with the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians suffered their 7th straight loss in IPL 2022 without a win – a new record.

Scores:

🔸Mumbai Indians 155/7 in 20 overs (Suryakumar 32, Tilak Varma 51*). Mukesh Choudhary 3/19, Dwayne Bravo 2/36.

🔸Chennai Super Kings 156/7 in 20 overs (Uthappa 30, Rayudu 40, Dhoni 28*). Daniel Sams 4/30, Unadkat 2/48.

🔸Player of the Match – Mukesh Choudhary.