63.85% Voter Turnout in Odisha in 1st Phase till 6 PM

TNI Bureau: Odisha recorded 63.85% voter turnout in 4 Lok Sabha and 28 assembly constituencies that went to polls today in the first phase. The polling percentage may increase when the final data is compiled.

Out of 4 Lok Sabha segments, Nabarangpur has recorded 68.74% polling percentage while Kalahandi recorded 67.07% voter turnout. Koraput witnessed a voter turnout of 61.43%. Berhampur reported the lowest polling percentage of 58%.

Among the assembly segments, Nabarangpur recorded 73.44% while Dabugam reported 71.30%. Junagarh (70.45%), Narla (70.43%), Dharmagarh (70.06%) too recorded good voter turnout so far. Berhampur recorded the lowest polling percentage of 47.90%. Chhatrapur too reported 54.65% voter turnout.