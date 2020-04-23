6 more COVID-19 +VE cases in Jajpur; Odisha Tally 89

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 6 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 89 in the State.

All the four Coronavirus cases detected today are from Jajpur district. They included Female (48), Female (70), Female (80), Male (21). All are family members of earlier positive cases returned from West Bengal.

With this, number of COVID-19 positive cases in Jajpur has gone up to 12.

Later, two more COVID-19 cases were recovered in Balasore, taking the number of cases in the district to 10. Both linked to the existing case.

Meanwhile, another COVID-19 +VE patient recovered in Bhubaneswar, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 33.

District-wise #COVID19 +VE Cases in #Odisha :

👉 Total Cases – 87

👉 Khordha – 46 (24 active cases)

👉 Bhadrak – 11 (9 active cases)

👉 Balasore – 10 (10 active cases)

👉 Jajpur – 12 (11 active cases)

👉 Sundargarh – 3 (1 active case)

👉 Kendrapara – 2 (1 active case)

👉 Kalahandi – 2 (Both Recovered)

👉 Dhenkanal – 1 (Recovered)

👉 Puri – 1 (Recovered)

👉 Cuttack – 1 (Recovered)

👉 Active Cases – 54

👉 Recovered – 32

👉 Death – 1