Bhubaneswar: The 5G services will be launched in Odisha before January 26, 2023, informed Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw today.

While addressing on the occasion of laying of foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bhubaneswar railway station, the Union Telecom Minister said that Odisha has been sanctioned Rs 5, 600 crore by the Union Government for telecom services.

As per the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, high-quality 4G/5G services in all village of Odisha, he added.

It is to be noted here that Vaishnaw had earlier this year in October informed that four cities of Odisha will get the 5G services by March next year and around 80 percent areas of the State will get the service by the end of 2023.