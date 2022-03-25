Our Relations with China NOT Normal: S Jaishankar

Insight Bureau: China’s foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening from Kabul on an unannounced visit. This is the first time in recent days, China has officially acknowledged his visit to New Delhi during his recent trips to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Wang met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and held extensive talks on the border row.

Wang then met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where they discussed a detail substantive agenda “in an open and candid manner,” along with bilateral relations that have been disturbed “as a result of Chinese actions in April 2020.”

Addressing the media after the meeting, Jaishankar said that with regards to India-China relations covering the eastern Ladakh row, the current situation is a ‘Work in Progress’, adding that it is “obviously, at a slower pace than desirable.” This needs to be taken forwards since completion of the disengagement (at LAC) is necessary for disengagement,” Jaishankar further added.

Jaishankar further said, “No, our relationship (with China at present) is not normal, given the presence of a large number of troops in contravention of the 1993-96 agreements.”

The Indian foreign minister also said that the occasion provided an opportunity to exchange views on major international issues, including Afghanistan and Ukraine.

“So far as Afghanistan is concerned, India’s policy is guided by the UN Security Council Resolution 2593. On Ukraine, we discussed our respective approaches & perspective but agreed that diplomacy and dialogue must be the priority,” Jaishankar informed.