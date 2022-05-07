5 Best Betting Site Bonuses for the IPL 2022

Are you interested in IPL betting but do not have enough knowledge? Well, IPL is not just a match. It is an emotion for many. The charm of seeing your own city’s team play and win must be a great feeling.

For betting on IPL, you require a betting site. We are sure you’re confused about which site to pick. Don’t worry, we got you! We are here to help you with the best betting sites. This way you can make your choice with more clarity, without falling prey to any fraudulent practices by the fake betting sites. Continue reading to get an introduction to how to bet on IPL and which sites you should choose.

5 Best Betting Sites for IPL

1. 10Cric

This website is specially made for Indians who love to gamble. The name of the website only shows that it specializes in Cricket betting. IPL betting is one of their specialties. The website provides a bonus of 200% up to Rs. 20,000 and offers 10 free spins also. This is why it is considered to be one of the best sites if you are someone who is excited about obtaining extra bonuses. The website has a lot of different options too that aim at making your experience better.

Learn more about in this review of 10Cric.

2. Casumo

This is distinguished as the site that is the favorite of Indians. Why is that so? They offer all the best payment options such as PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, and many more. But that is not all. They allow their players to bet and play in INR only. The bonuses that they provide are up to Rs. 15,000. Sometimes, they even provide a seven-day bonus. Such seven-day bonuses involve the benefit of you to get Rs. 101 per day for seven days. They call it the Luck Bonus. The payment speed is also one reason what makes it India’s favorite betting site today.

3. 22Bet

This is another online betting platform that is very famous among Indians. They also give the option of live betting and shower their users with a bonus of up to Rs. 10,000. They offer different payment methods such as PayTM, Skrill, and Neteller. Along with IPL betting, there are many other games that you can give a chance on this website.

4. Pure Casino

Pure Casino is also quite well-known for providing a good bonus to its passionate gamblers. They give a bonus that is double your deposit. So, if you deposit Rs. 10,000, you end up playing with Rs. 20,000. They accept deposits through the famous bank options. The website is becoming more India-friendly by trying to introduce the Hindi language for communication.

5. ComeOn

This is the website that comes up with a fascinating offer. They offer a bonus of 100% of your deposit up to Rs. 10,000. They also give you a refund of your first loss, which is not provided by any websites. They accept most payment methods along with net banking.

How To Get Started With IPL Betting?

IPL betting is just as much fun as watching the IPL matches. Do you want to know how to get into the betting game? Let us help you. The only thing you have to do is find a great and reliable betting site. Every betting site offers different advantages, but all the sites do not provide the odds you are looking for or the promotions and bonuses you want.

Yes, we know that website bonuses and promotions are not the only reason to choose a website. However, there is no denying that they add to the mood of betting. The main concern while choosing a website is your safety. Try to think of the following questions when you choose a site:

Is it safe and trustworthy?

Do they accept INR for betting, and are the withdrawal and deposit convenient for you?

Is the website providing you with live IPL streaming and nice bonuses along with catchy promotions?

How wide are the betting options that you get from the site?

What Next?

Jump in to explore any of these sites you like according to your preferences. Make your betting experience even better with these sites.