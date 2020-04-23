English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

4 more COVID-19 +VE cases in Jajpur; Odisha Tally 87

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: Odisha reported four more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 87 in the State.

All the four Coronavirus cases detected today are from Jajpur district. They included Female (48), Female (70), Female (80), Male (21). All are family members of earlier positive cases returned from West Bengal.

With this, number of COVID-19 positive cases in Jajpur has gone up to 12.

No COVID-19 +VE cases in Bhubaneswar since April 14

Meanwhile, another COVID-19 +VE patient recovered in Bhubaneswar, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 33.

District-wise #COVID19 +VE Cases in #Odisha :

👉 Total Cases – 87
👉 Khordha – 46 (24 active cases)
👉 Bhadrak – 11 (9 active cases)
👉 Balasore – 8 (8 active cases)
👉 Jajpur – 12 (11 active cases)
👉 Sundargarh – 3 (1 active case)
👉 Kendrapara – 2 (1 active case)
👉 Kalahandi – 2 (Both Recovered)
👉 Dhenkanal – 1 (Recovered)
👉 Puri – 1 (Recovered)
👉 Cuttack – 1 (Recovered)

👉 Active Cases – 54
👉 Recovered – 32
👉 Death – 1

TNI Bureau
