4 Astadhatu Idols stolen from 500-Yr-Old Temple In Puri; Racket Suspected

Insight Bureau: Four ‘Astadhatu’ idols including idols of Shiva, Parvati and Radha, Krishna were stolen from the 500-year-old Ishaneswar Temple at Srimukundapur under Gadisagoda Police limit in Puri district yesterday night.

While three idols are having high antique value another is around 40 years old.

The locals said that the Temple was built by Mukunda Deva of Estern Ganga dynasty.

Reportedly, when the temple servitor found the idols missing today morning, he informed the village committee.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A case has been lodged at Gadisagada Police Station in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Puri Police on Tuesday recovered 10 Astadhatu idols which had been stolen from various temples in the past.

The involvement of an international racket is suspected behind the theft.

After several thefts, it became obvious that Puri District needed an active wing in its police department and conduct an in depth investigation into the Idol theft Racket.