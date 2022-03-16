2 Blocks in Digapahandi elect BJD Chairpersons Unopposed

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Two blocks Digapahandi and Kukudakhandi under Digapahandi constituency in Ganjam district made history.

This is for the first time that the chairpersons of these two blocks have been elected unopposed during the recently concluded three-tier panchayat elections.

Sunita Sethi of Digapahandi block and Kamaksha Prasad Patra of Kukudakhandi block have been elected unopposed from these two blocks.

Biplab Patro, BJD’s State Executive Member worked hard to ensure the success of both candidates. He owed it to CM Naveen Patnaik and Speaker Surjya Naryan Patro, who represents Digapahandi Assembly Constituency.

