1090 Personnel including 24 from Odisha to get Gallantry and Service Medals

TNI Bureau: As many as 1,090 personnel from police, fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD), and Correctional Services including 24 from them have been honoured with Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2025.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a total of 233 personnel have been selected for the Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) while as many as 758 individuals have been awarded with the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Check the ward-wise information:

• Medal for Gallantry (GM): A total of 233 personnel received this prestigious medal for their acts of valor. Of these, 226 were from the Police Service, six from the Fire Service, and one from the HG&CD.

• President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM): This medal was awarded to 99 personnel for their exemplary and distinguished service. The recipients include 89 from the Police Service, five from the Fire Service, three from Civil Defence & Home Guard, and two from the Correctional Service.

• Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM): A total of 758 personnel were recognized with this medal for their commendable and meritorious service. The distribution is as follows: 635 from the Police Service, 51 from the Fire Service, 41 from Civil Defence & Home Guard, and 31 from the Correctional Service.

Below is the list of the 24 personnel with uniforms from Odisha who have been selected for the presidential medals:

List of Awardees for the Award of MEDAL FOR GALLANTRY (GM)

1. Amaresh Chandra Narendra, Sub Inspector

2. Jeetendra Kumar Nayak, Constable

3. Arjuna Mallick, OAPF

4. Youdhisthira Mallick, OAPF

5. Aswini Kumar Bagh, Havildar

6. Dambarudhar Bhoi, Commando

7. Nabin Kumar Sahu, Commando

8. Pradip Shrestha, Commando

9. Abhimanyu Majhi, Commando

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM):

1. Rabindra Kumar Panda, Additional Superintendent of Police,

2. Naresh Kumar Patel, Commandant

3. Home Guard & Civil Defence: Dolagobinda Mohapatra, Homeguard Platoon Commander

4. Correctional Service: Kamakhi Prasad Pati, Jailor

Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM)

1. Maheshwar Sethy, Assistant Inspector General,

2. Pradeep Kumar Pradhan, Additional Superintendent of Police,

3. Debendra Narayan Dash, Additional Superintendent of Police,

4. Ashish Kumar Rout, Deputy Superintendent of Police,

5. A Srinibas Dora, Inspector

6. Hemamalni Nayak, Deputy Superintendent of Police

7. Suryanarayan Mallick, Commandant

8. Santosh Kumar Mirdha, Inspector

9. Arun Kumar Samanta, Assistant Sub Inspector

10. Arabinda Das, Assistant Sub Inspector

11. Chinmayee Rout, Constable