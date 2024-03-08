100-Word Insight: BJD-BJP Alliance Number Game

While we can see hectic political activities in Delhi to determine the fate of Odisha politics, a final announcement on seat sharing is likely to be made today, on Maha Shivaratri.

Some media houses claimed that BJD-BJP deal is finalised at 98:49 for Assembly and 7:14 for Lok Sabha. This number looks huge beyond belief!

Our sources tell us that BJD will settle at 112 Assembly and 8 Lok Sabha seats while BJP will get 35 Assembly and 13 Lok Sabha seats.

As we await official confirmation on the numbers, speculations and rumours continue to rule the roost.