100-Word Insight: BJD-BJP Alliance Number Game

While we can see hectic political activities in Delhi to determine the fate of Odisha politics, a final announcement on seat sharing is likely to be made today, on Maha Shivaratri.
Some media houses claimed that BJD-BJP deal is finalised at 98:49 for Assembly and 7:14 for Lok Sabha. This number looks huge beyond belief!
Our sources tell us that BJD will settle at 112 Assembly and 8 Lok Sabha seats while BJP will get 35 Assembly and 13 Lok Sabha seats.
As we await official confirmation on the numbers, speculations and rumours continue to rule the roost.
Comments are closed.