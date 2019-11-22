Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: Who is Blind?

By TNI Bureau

During the JNU showdown on November 18, at least 15 students were injured in police action, including ‘revolutionary singer’ Shashi Bhushan, who later recovered following treatment at AIIMS.

The bigger question still remains unanswered. Was there a threat from Shashi Bhushan, a visually impaired student, who was seen pleading with the cops in a video?

Was there a need to thrash a helpless person, who can’t even see what’s going on, but was within his rights to take part in an agitation? Who is blind here – Divyang Shashi or all of us, including the Cops? Let’s search for the answers.

TNI Bureau
