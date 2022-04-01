100-Word Edit: Sasmit Again for Rajya Sabha!

If BJD needs really needs someone to fight for the party, government and Odisha’s interest, that’s Dr. Sasmit Patra, whose Rajya Sabha term ended on March 31.

In all probability, Sasmit who retired after 3 years in Rajya Sabha, will return to the Upper House with the blessings of CM Naveen Patnaik and take the charge.

When it comes to raising issues or presenting the demands pertaining to Odisha’s interests, Sasmit has done an excellent job during his four-year term. Such a personality can’t stay out of Parliament for long when the party has numerous options to send him again.