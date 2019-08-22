100-Word Edit: Masterstroke by Modi-Shah!

With Chidambaram’s midnight arrest & new cases against NDTV Founders, the Subramanian Swamy faction of BJP, who were critical of the Government and baying for their blood over Economic slowdown, are silenced now.

With #Kashmir move, they regained the support of Hindutva brigade as well as majority of people in India. The Opposition has been completely subdued.

Both moves of Modi & Shah created an extremely positive environment for them. Their core supporters as well as others have every reason to trust them now. They will continue to take such bold steps to checkmate their critics and Opposition in style.