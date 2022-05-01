100-Word Edit: Leaving Patients in the Lurch

It was a horrible sight outside the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Research Centre, Cuttack that shocked the humanity and exposed the hollow claims of robust healthcare. Patients were left to suffer in the scorching heat.

The uninterrupted media reports forced the authorities to respond and take steps to build temporary sheds for the patients. They also promised to add 200 new beds to the centre – need of the hour.

These are basic needs and not difficult for anyone at the helm to understand. Unfortunately, no attempts were made earlier to fix the issues. Hope such incidents are not repeated in future.