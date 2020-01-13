Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: J&K Cop brings disgrace to Nation

By TNI Bureau
Davinder-Singh
Arrest of J&K DSP Davinder Singh along with Hizabul terrorists, has shocked the nation. The President’s gallantry medal winner was a known face in anti-militancy operations.

With this development, the J&K Police and intelligence agencies would now be accused of a shoddy probe in Afzal Guru case. Afzal had alleged that Davinder tortured him and forced him to toe his line, but his allegations were dismissed without a probe.

Davinder Singh had been harboring terrorists in Kashmir Valley, but the intelligence agencies failed to get a hint about his activities. Senior Cops in J&K have a lot to answer here.

