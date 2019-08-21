Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: It’s Attari Border, not Wagah

By TNI Bureau
PC: www.mouthshut.com
259

While the Indian side is called Attari, Pakistan side is Wagah. But, for decades, we acceded to Pak version and call it Wagah Border when it comes to the ‘Beating the Retreat Ceremony’. It’s high time the Government takes steps to educate people that it’s Attari, not Wagah. It’s the responsibility of Social Media too to spread the word.

Also, steps should be taken to erect another flagpole along with a memorial for our Soldiers at Attari. Following India’s erection of a 360ft flagpole in Attari, a 400ft flag was installed on the Wagah side by Pakistan. So, it’s overdue.

TNI Bureau
