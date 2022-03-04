Just 12 hours after he expressed condolences over the death of Australian Cricket Legend Rodney Marsh, Legendary Spinner Shane Warne became a part of the history book with fans expressing shock and grief over his untimely demise.

With 708 Test wickets & 293 ODI scalps as well as a Coach & Commentator, Shane Warne has left big impression on the world of Cricket. Interestingly, he had a huge fan following in India, the cricket crazy nation.

52 was not an age to go. But, it happened and we have to live with this bitter reality forever.

Rest in Peace, Shane.