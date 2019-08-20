Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: Curbing Voices of Dissent would lead to Disaster

By TNI Bureau
Every attempt is being made to bulldoze alternative opinion as well as voices of dissent that go against the ruling establishment. Not just Trolls or Bots, but also known and educated people are part of the onslaught. We haven’t yet forgotten the darkest days of Emergency. We don’t want another one in the country.

Voices may be silenced using force. But, that would lead to a disaster. The predecessor is paying a heavy price for its mistakes committed over the years. If the incumbent follows the same policy to silence the voices of dissent, it would commit another historic blunder.

TNI Bureau
