100-Word Edit: BJP lost 5 Top Leaders in 12 Months

In a span of just 12 months, BJP lost 5 top leaders, including former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who passed away on August 16, 2018. The next to depart was senior leader Ananth Kumar on November 12, 2018. Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar breathed his last on March 17, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

On August 6, 2019, we lost former EAM Sushma Swaraj, one of the most adorable politicians in India. It’s the turn of former FM Arun Jaitley today. While India has lost best minds with their departure, it’s a bigger loss for the BJP too.